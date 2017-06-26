Work crews demolish one of Richmond’s most expensive homes

RICHMOND, Va. — The most expensive home sold in the Richmond area in years is now no more than a pricey pile of rubble.

The 80-year-old mansion at 101 S. Ridge Road, purchased last year by Matthew Goodwin for $5.5 million, was demolished last week.

Midday Thursday, the 7,000-square-foot colonial-style home was no longer visible from the road, as crews used an excavator to pile debris into a dump truck. A detached garage and pool house remained intact on the 6.3-acre property near the University of Richmond.

The work appears to clear the way for a new house to be built on the property, which was purchased last June in an off-market sale by 101 South Ridge Road LLC.

The registered agent for that LLC is Goodwin – son of local philanthropists Bill and Alice Goodwin and a principal at his father’s Riverstone Group, which shares downtown offices with Bill Goodwin’s CCA Industries. Bill and Alice Goodwin own a 12-acre estate next door to the Ridge Road property.

A message left for Matt Goodwin at his office Friday morning was not returned.

