Chesterfield man suspected of drowning in Virginia creek

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to locate the body of a Chesterfield County man last seen swimming in a James City County creek Monday evening.

Investigators say 23-year-old Tony Garcia was last seen swimming with a friends in College Creek. Crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report that the man went under water and was not seen again.

Garcia was last seen wearing a black bathing suit.

Police on scene confirm that they are investigating this case as a suspected drowning. His body has not been found.

They said the Chesterfield man was swimming with five friends when he went under.

James City County fire, police, a dive team, the VMRC and Coast Guard responded to the scene.

