RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with non-life threatening injuries Sunday evening.

Police said the crime occurred off Midlothian Turnpike, at Dundee and Moody Avenues in South Richmond.

The victim was found just after 8 p.m. and transported to VCU Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have no leads at this time and no arrests were made.