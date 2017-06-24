× Teenager shot at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a teenager was wounded in an early morning shooting Saturday.

Police responded to the Ivy Walk Apartments in the 5000 block of Burnt Oak Circle just after 4 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Chippenham Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.