Less humid days ahead this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have had a string of humid days over the past week with the majority of the highs from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

A cold front will push south of the area Saturday evening into Sunday, allowing less humid air into the Commonwealth. Humidity levels will be very comfortable for the first half of the week ahead.

High temperatures will turn a bit cooler as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday, upper 70s to around 80° Tuesday, and the lower 80s Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s to lower 60s.

Hotter and more humid weather returns at the end of the week. Highs will be in the lower 90s Friday through next weekend. As of now, it looks like highs will stay near 90° through July 4th.

Rain chances will be minimal this week. By Friday, the Richmond metro rainfall for the month of June will be around 1.5" below normal.

