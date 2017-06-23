× Fatal crash closes Route 1 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed and one person was left in critical condition in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 (Jeff Davis Highway) in Chesterfield, law enforcement sources told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett.

“All northbound and southbound lanes [of Route 1] are closed between Route 288 and Reymet Road due to a crash,” according to VDOT. “Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice. Expect delays.”

The cause of the crash, which involved a pick-up truck and two cars, remained under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.