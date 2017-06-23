Petersburg’s Frank Mason is heading to Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the long rich history of Petersburg High Basketball, only two players have even been drafted to the pro's; the late Moses Malone in the 1974 ABA Draft and Mark West in the 1983 NBA Draft. Thursday night, Frank Mason joined the exclusive group when the Sacramento Kings picked the former Kansas guard in the 2nd round.

Last season, Mason became the first Jayhawk player to be a consensus Player of the Year and the first player ever in the Big 12 to average 20 points and five assists a game.

After he was drafted, CBS 6 Sports caught up with the newest King about the draft process and playing for the city of Petersburg, even though he will be 3,000 miles away.