Video shows teen dragged by car during OfferUp robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Video captured the terrifying moments when a teenager was dragged about the length of a football field when an online sale went terribly wrong Wednesday night in Henrico County.

Crime Insider sources said an OfferUp user from Chesterfield with the screen name Kowl arranged a meeting at the Walgreens off Route 1 near Virginia Center Commons in Henrico to buy some Jordan 1's for $200.

"Apparently he was to meet these gentleman at Walgreens," a woman who spoke to CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett on the condition of anonymity said. "Later we found out it was three guys, but it was just one guys he was supposed to meet to sell the shoes."

Sources said the seller waited at the Walgreens, but the buyer never arrived. Then about an hour later the buyer called and asked the seller to meet him on a residential road.

"Goes down the driveway and meet the gentleman at the end of the roadway," the woman said. "At that point you can see the young man step back as if he was anticipating the guy was going to get out of the car and give him the money after he showed him the shoes. But at that point they attempted to drive off."

Video shows the car taking off and the teenage seller latched onto the car as it drives away.

The boy learned learned a painful lesson to never go alone to sell items. He now has road rash injuries and stitches as a reminder of the ordeal.

Crime Insider sources said the one clue that may help the young man get his shoes back are another pair of shoes. In fact, one suspect in the car was wearing Yyeezys -- a rare shoe that costs about $2500 a pair.

"He's very lucky to be standing and only walking away with minor injuries instead of something more serious," the woman said.