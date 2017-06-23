Pups take over CBS 6 for ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday is national “Take Your Dog to Work Day” and CBS 6 is participating in a big way this year.

Be sure to watch for pooches, in addition to weather dogs Louie, Walter and Stanley, in all of our CBS 6 newscasts on Friday.

CBS 6 News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Virginia This Morning at 9 a.m.

CBS 6 News at Noon

CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 5:30 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 6 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.

CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

And to get you in the spirit, some staffers’ pups even took over their master’s job for part of the day. Check out the photos of that unique experience in the gallery below.

And if you take your dog to work Friday, be sure to upload a photo via the WTVR CBS 6 News App or on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.