Mango Salon to open fourth shop, in GreenGate

HENRICO, Va. — The West End is proving to be quite fruitful for a local salon chain.

Mango Salon has signed a lease for a new location in GreenGate, a mixed-use development taking shape west of Short Pump Town Center. It will be the salon’s fourth location, all of which are spread across the West End.

After opening at Libbie Grove in 2003, Mango owners Pat and Bobbi Heaney have opened shops at 11118 W. Broad St. in Short Pump and 1300 Gaskins Road in Gayton Crossing, in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“It’s always been in our plans to expand somewhere in the Far West End area,” spokeswoman Cari Shannon said.

Mango’s new 2,600-square-foot space will be located at 201 Maltby Blvd., Suite B in The Row at GreenGate – part of the development’s retail stretch.

Shannon said the salon is aiming for a February or March 2018 opening.

