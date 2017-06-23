× Man charged for sex crimes at Louisa park

LOUISA, Va. – Police arrested and charged a Louisa man for sex crimes at a Louisa park, confirmed Police Chief Ronnie Roberts.

Johnathon Ray Brinson, 26, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and animate object sexual penetration.

Chief Roberts said Brinson and the victim, age 36, were at the park together. The Louisa Town Park is located at Meadow Avenue and McDonald Street.

Roberts said it was not a random incident and that they parties knew one another.

The assault was reported on Monday after 6 p.m. and Brinson was arrested Thursday.

The Louisa Police Department continues to investigate the incident.