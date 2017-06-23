Enjoy jazz in the garden

RICHMOND, Va. – The talented Monument City Jazz ensemble enjoys playing all over Central Virginia. They recently performed in our beautiful CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center Garden. You can catch Monument City Jazz performing every Saturday night at the Mona Lounge in Short Pump from 8 pm to 11 pm and every Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm at Cafe Zata on Forest Hill Avenue. The group will also be performing a special Children’s Jazz Brunch at 11 am on Sunday, July 2nd at Cafe Zata. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/MCJZT/?fref=mentions