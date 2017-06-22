Woman killed in domestic shooting: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was gunned down on Richmond's Southside just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a woman was shot in the chest in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that the victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Those sources also said that this was a domestic-related shooting and that officers have made an arrest.

