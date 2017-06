Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Innsbrook After Hours has brought the Central Virginia area great live music for over 30 years. Producer Matthew Creeger stopped by our studio to fill us in on what fans can expect from this years concert series. Innsbrook aFter Hours is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen. For more information you can call 804-423-1779 or visit http://www.innsbrookafterhours.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INNSBROOK AFTER HOURS}