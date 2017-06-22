Suspect wanted in Shockoe office thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released video of a man suspected in several thefts.

The most recent was reported Wednesday morning at an office along the 1500 block of East Cary Street in Shockoe Slip.

"The victim reported that at around 8:44 a.m., he briefly left his office desk and walked to another room inside the building. When he returned at around 8:55 a.m., he noticed an electronic was missing from his desk," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Surveillance footage shows an unknown male entered the business during the time the victim was absent from his desk. He was the only other individual in the building at that time."

The suspect, according to police, was also wanted in connection to another larceny along the 110 block of South 14th Street.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his early-to-mid 40s. He is clean shaven and has a stocky build. He is approximately 6’ tall and between 230 - 260 pounds, according to police. During the June 21 crime, he was wearing a black shirt, tan cargo shorts, a black baseball cap and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Tori Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.