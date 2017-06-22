Police ID bicyclist killed in Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the bicyclist hit and killed near a McDonald’s on Mechanicsville Turnpike in eastern Henrico Wednesday as 52-year-old Ray J. Freeman.

"A truck traveling south on Mechanicsville Turnpike struck a bicyclist who was attempting to cross Mechanicsville Turnpike," a Henrico Police spokesman said. "Speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash, and no charges are anticipated."

The truck driver stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have any information that could help investigators should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story.

