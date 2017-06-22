× Here’s where free meals are available for kids this summer in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Free meals are being offered to children 18 and under at more than a dozen sites in Petersburg.

“Petersburg City Public Schools began offering free breakfasts and lunches to every student every school day [in 2014],” a schools spokesperson said. “Access to free breakfasts and lunches continues even when schools are closed for the summer. Last summer, more than 4,000 meals were served to Petersburg children.”

Here is a list of sites that are serving free breakfasts and lunches this summer:

Gillfield Baptist Church, 209 Perry St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Westview VPI+, 1100 Patterson St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Walnut Hill Elementary School, 300 West South Boulevard, Petersburg, VA 23805

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 228 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne St., Petersburg, VA 23803

The Phe Griot / Glory to Glory Ministries, 712 Grove Ave., Suite A, Petersburg, VA 23803

Resources for Independent Living, 1845 Fort Mahone St., Suite A, Petersburg, VA 23805

Pin Oaks/Petersburg Housing Authority, 37 Slagle Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803

Petersburg Parks and Recreation, 725 Wesley St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Petersburg High School, 3101 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Petersburg Education Foundation, 725 Wesley St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Pecan Acres, 433 Pecan St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Greater Faith AME Zion Church, 1301 Youngs Road, Petersburg, VA 23803

Alternative Counseling, 17 Hollyhill Drive, Petersburg, VA 23805

Agape, 233 South Adam St., Petersburg, VA 23803

Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Road, Petersburg, VA 23805

Text FOOD to 877-877 and a list of meal sites and operating hours will be texted to you.