Nikki-Dee learns how to play Pickleball, y’all

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Have you heard of Pickleball? It's one of the fastest growing sports among retirees, according to USA Pickleball Association.

Some local players, like Frank Yates, get together nearly everyday to play at Bethia United Methodist Church on Winterpock Road in Chesterfield.

"We have one player that is 85-years old," Yates said. "This is a very diverse group. I have played for a year, because I needed something to do after I retired as I have diabetes."

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Two, three, or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, similar to a wiffle ball, over a net.