Henrico School Board approves school rezoning plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico School Board voted Thursday evening to adopt a plan, know as "option E," for middle school redistricting in central and western portions of the county.

Henrico County Public Schools examined redistricting due to overcrowding at Hungary Creek Middle School, and other factors.

The process has been underway for a while, and the option the school system recommended is a mix of several other plans that had been put forward previously.

"Option E" was the most popular option for parents, according to a survey by Henrico County Schools, but it will also impact the most students. School leaders said the developed this plan after months of input from parents, teachers, and community members.

“It’s the option that perhaps best meets the overall goals of the redistricting process, but also being responsive to the public feedback along the way," said Andy Jenks, Director of Communications for Henrico County Schools.

Central Virginia's second largest school system had put forth and revised at least five different district maps that would have moved students to different areas.

According to a redistricting website set up by HCPS, Option E would do the following:

Shady Grove ES would feed entirely to Short Pump MS.

Twin Hickory ES would feed entirely to Short Pump MS.

A larger portion of Echo Lake ES would go to Holman MS.

A larger portion of Longan ES would go to Holman MS.

A larger portion of Chamberlayne ES would go to Brookland MS.

Part of Laburnum ES would go to Moody MS.

A larger portion of Harvie ES would go to Fairfield MS.

A new development, “Estates at Grey Oaks South,” would attend Kaechele ES.

The area sent to Brookland MS would continue to feed Hermitage HS.

The process has drawn anger from some elementary school parents in the county. Some parents explained that they moved into a house thinking their kid would go to a certain middle school.

The plans are so nuanced that the changes may only apply to a neighborhood or street here or there.

The new district lines will not impact any students who are currently enrolled in middle school, and will not take effect until the 2018-19 school year.

Officials said they have no further plans to pursue rezoning in the near future.

Message sent to parents from Henrico County Public Schools Thursday evening

Henrico County Public Schools would like to express its sincere gratitude to the families and stakeholders who contributed much time, energy, and thoughtfulness into the redistricting process. We deeply appreciate and value the feedback we received from an engaged community.

2018-19 Middle School Redistricting: Option E Approved

At its June 22 evening meeting, the School Board voted to approve Option E for the middle school redistricting that will take effect for the 2018-19 school year. (An initial motion made by John Montgomery of the Varina District and seconded by Beverly Cocke of the Brookland District to approve Option C failed.)

To view the full details about the approved Option E, visit our redistricting webpage: http://henricoschools.us/redistricting/ (Some users may need to refresh their browsers to view the latest content.)

What’s next?

Families who are impacted by Option E can expect to be formally notified by a mailed letter in September.

Additional information, including a list of Frequently Asked Questions, will be added to the redistricting page and updated as needed.

Important reminders: