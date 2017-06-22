Help support Jacob’s Chance mission

RICHMOND, Va. – Local non-profit Jacob’s Chance is on a mission to promote wellness for children and young adults with special needs through various athletic and social programs. The organization was recently awarded the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation Grant to help fund it’s programs, and Executive Director Kate Tilley stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on their recent honor as well as the different programs they offer. Jacob’s Chance begins its soccer season on August 6th and their annual dance takes place on this Fall on October, 28th. For more information, and to find out who you can volunteer, visit http://www.jacobschance.org