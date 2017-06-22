Drivers hurt in crash that damaged Chesterfield school sign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a crash outside Falling Creek Elementary School in Chesterfield.

The crash involved two vehicles outside the school on Hopkins Road.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

One of the vehicle slammed into and damaged the marque outside the school. The last day of school was last week.

The crash was reported at about 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.