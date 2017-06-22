Enjoy the arts for a great cause

RICHMOND, Va. - Plein Air Richmond brings artists from all over the country to Richmond for one week of painting, and has helped to put Richmond on the map as an arts destination. Hugh Joyce from James River Air along with Tabitha Treloar and artist Beth Marchant stopped by our backyard weather garden to share a fun preview of the event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Richmond SPCA. Plein Air Richmond is underway now and continues through Sunday, June 25th. For more information you can visit http://www.pleinairrichmond.com
