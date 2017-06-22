× 48th Annual Richmond Region AACA Car Show and Swap Meet

RICHMOND, Va.–

Richmond Region AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America)’s Car Show and Swap Meet is set for Saturday, June 24 (Rain date June 25) from 9 am – 3 pm. at the historic St Joseph’s Villa, 8000 Brook Road, 23227, Richmond, at the intersection of Parham and Brook Roads.

The show features classic cars to today’s customs and one of Central VA’s largest automotive swap meets. This year’s feature is “Mighty Mopars” Family activities include Antique car rides, Valve cover racing, and a children’s judging program. PreShow fees: Car Show $20/ Cruise In $10/Swap Meet $25/Public $5. For event details call Joe 804-516-0440; Car Show: Debbie, 804-839-5405 and Swap Meet, Kenny 804-717-6177 or visit http://www.richmondaaca.com/.