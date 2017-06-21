Vigil planned for teen killed in Northside quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A candle light prayer vigil is being held to honor the 18-year-old girl killed in a quadruple shooting on Richmond’s Northside last week.

Jacquesha “Billie” Clanton and three others, were shot in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road on the evening of June, 15.

The call for police first stemmed from a report of a fight at the location; then neighbors reported dozens of gunshots.

Clanton succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The three remaining victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Clanton was the third teen murdered within a 10 day span in the City of Richmond.

On behalf of Clanton’s family, United Communities Against Crime, organized a prayer vigil for Thursday, June 22, at 5:00 p.m.

The vigil will be held at the Hillside Court Rec. Center, near the 1500 block of Hardwood Street.

Those who plan to attend the vigil are asked to bring candles and white balloons.

Police are still searching for a gunman in the homicide. They ask anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.