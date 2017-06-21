RPD officer, State Trooper injured in crash following Richmond pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond Police Officer and Virginia State Police Trooper were injured Wednesday evening during a pursuit of a vehicle in South Richmond.

Police said the incident started when the trooper and police officer, who were teaming up as a part of the Fugitive and Firearms Infinitive, spotted a vehicle impeding traffic at the intersection of 28th and Terminal Ave.

When the officers attempted to pull over the Mercedes Benz, the car sped off, initiating a short pursuit.

Richmond Deputy Chief Steve Drew says the pursuit went through Brock Rock Boulevard and into the area of Clarkson Road in the Southwood Community.

Crime Insider sources said the pursuit ended when the driver of the Mercedes struck a Virginia State Police vehicle in a head-on collision.

The impact of the collision caused the airbag to deploy inside the police vehicle. One trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the RPD officer riding with the trooper was also checked for minor injuries.

There were no other injuries and the two suspects were taking into custody without incident.

In total, two state police vehicles were struck during the Pursuit.

When asked why they fled from the officers, police say the two suspects said they both have felony warrants out for their arrest.

The suspect’s charges have not been releases at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the least on this developing story.