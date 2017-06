RICHMOND, Va. – Jim O’Ferrell and Jason Crawford formed “The J.O.B.” after Jim returned home from the War in Iraq in 2008. Since then, the talented ensemble has released five studio albums and are currently on tour. Catch this talented band LIVE on stage Friday, June 23rd at 8pm at the Capital Ale House – downtown location. Admission to the show is FREE. For more information you can visit http://www.thejoband.com/