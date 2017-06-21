Bicyclist struck near McDonald’s
Bicyclist hit near McDonald’s in Henrico

Posted 12:19 pm, June 21, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near the McDonald’s on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street in eastern Henrico, according to police.

The cyclist’s condition has not yet been released, but Henrico firefighters indicated the injuries were serious.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

Traffic in the area is blocked while Henrico Police investigate.

