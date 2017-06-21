Bicyclist hit near McDonald’s in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle near the McDonald’s on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street in eastern Henrico, according to police.

The cyclist’s condition has not yet been released, but Henrico firefighters indicated the injuries were serious.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the cyclist stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

Traffic in the area is blocked while Henrico Police investigate.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.