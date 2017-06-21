Kroger scraps plans for Colonial Heights store, will focus efforts on renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Kroger has decided not to open a new grocery store planned for Colonial Heights.

“After careful thought, we have decided that our planned Colonial Heights store will not move forward to the construction phase,” the company said in a statement.

Kroger originally announced the Colonial Heights location in 2013. The store was supposed to be located at 401 Temple Avenue, the site of the former Colonial Heights Courthouse.

Kroger met with Colonial Heights officials Tuesday and informed them the company would not move forward with the project.

“We understand that our decision to not build the Colonial Heights store may seem confusing or cause frustration and we sincerely apologize to those who anticipated our store opening, the statement read.

Kroger bought the Temple Avenue site for $2.56 million in 2015. The store was originally supposed to open in the summer of 2015. After that initial delay, the grocery store was slated open in fall 2017, but construction never began.

“Our company has made a decision to focus our efforts on improving the customer experience at existing stores through renovations and technology.”

One of the renovations will include $3.5 million worth of enhancements to the Kroger store located on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

“We have truly enjoyed working with the City of Colonial Heights and the entire community over the past few years,” the statement continued. “Kroger will work closely with the City of Colonial Heights to help find a new, viable tenant for the property and cover the cost of demolishing the court house.”