Get *Spicy with “Shaynefully Delicious”

RICHMOND, Va. – Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-Yay,” was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Her fresh, Spicy Salmon Stack was on today’s menu. Salmon is loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for good health. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

For 1 stack you will need:

2 t rice wine vinegar

½ c cooked rice

½ c roasted salmon or cooked shrimp

1 T mayonnaise

1 t sriracha

1 t soy sauce

½ avocado cut in big chunks

1 T cilantro leaves

1 small cucumber, diced

1 T mint, chiffonade

Furikake

Pickled ginger

Warm the leftover rice in the microwave for 30 seconds and stir in a teaspoon of the rice wine vinegar. Shred the salmon or chop the shrimp and stir together with the mayo, sriracha and soy sauce. Stir avocado together with cilantro. Stir the mint into the cucumbers with another teaspoon of the rice wine vinegar. I used a 3” pvc coupler for a mold. I found it up at the hardware store for $1.67. Wash it well in hot soapy water. Spray the mold with vegetable cooking spray and place it on the serving plate. Spoon in the rice and pack it a bit so it forms a sturdy base. Pile in salmon or shrimp making an even layer. Top with avocado mixture and finish with cucumbers. Slowly remove the mold, have confidence it will work! Sprinkle with Furikake, a rice seasoning with sesame seeds and nori, and garnish with pickled ginger. I think it would also be cool to multiple these ingredients by four or six and stack the ingredients in a straight sided trifle bowl to serve a group. Enjoy!