Explore Governor’s Antiques & Architectural Salvage!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Governor’s Antiques & Architectural Salvage has been a popular destination in Mechanicsville since it was founded in 1970, and offers everything from welding to creating custom furniture. Jessica Noll stopped by the antique treasure trove and got the inside scoop on everything the unique store has to offer from President Jeff Thomas. Governor’s Antiques is featured in the May/June edition of R Home Magazine, and is located at 8000 Antique Lane in Mechanicsville, Virginia. For more information you can call 804-746-1030 or visit http://www.governorsantiques.com. For more information on R Home Magazine you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}