Henrico dealer stashed heroin, $73,000 cash at mom’s home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico heroin dealer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges.

Arlando Harris, 35, told police he sold drugs to support himself.

As part of the investigation, police searched Harris’ mother’s Henrico home in March 2016.

“Police found two large bags of suspected heroin, two large bags of suspected cocaine, digital scales, baking soda, cell phones, a handgun, ammunition, and approximately $73,000 in cash,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “After searching Harris’ residence, police discovered another handgun, ammunition, digital scales, numerous baggies with the corners missing, and $460 in cash.”

During the interview with police in which he admitted to selling drugs, Harris was found in possession of 152 grams of heroin, or more than 1,500 individual doses.

After he was released on bond pending his drug trial, police arrested Harris again arrested for selling cocaine.