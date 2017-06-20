× Missing man found dead in Henrico woods

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Missing man Taj Rashad Bullock was found dead Tuesday morning in a wooded area in eastern Henrico County, according to police.

“The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will determine the manner and cause of death,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “No additional information is available at this time.”

Bullock, 25, was last seen alive on June 10.

Police issued a missing person’s alert on Monday.

This is a developing story.