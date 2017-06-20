× Foo Fighters are coming back to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — The Foo Fighters are coming back to Richmond… and this time the concert was scheduled ahead of time.

The band’s Concrete and Gold U.S. Tour 2017 will descend upon the Richmond Coliseum on Saturday, October 14. Click here for ticket information.

It would be the band’s first appearance in Richmond since September 2014 when the Foo Fighters played a “surprise” show at The National.

You may recall some Richmond fans organized that concert themselves by selling 1,400 tickets in the hopes that the band appreciated the grassroots effort and scheduled a show in Richmond. It worked.

The Foo Fighters will release its ninth album, Concrete and Gold, on September 15.

Tickets for the Richmond concert will be available at the Richmond Coliseum box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone 800-745-3000 or buy online.