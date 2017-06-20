× Firefighters rescue animals in Chesterfield house fire

HENRICO, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6300 block of Dorius Drive in Chesterfield. The fire started in the kitchen, officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen, though smoke permeated the home.

There were several animals inside at the time of the fire.

Chesterfield firefighters rescued the animals from the home and treated them with oxygen. The animals were transported to the emergency veterinarian.