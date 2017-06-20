Firefighters rescue animals in Chesterfield house fire

Fire burns Walgreens
HENRICO, Va. —  Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6300 block of Dorius Drive in Chesterfield. The fire started in the kitchen, officials said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen, though smoke permeated the home.

Fire crews rescued several animals from house fire on Dorius Drive and transported them to animal hospital.

There were several animals inside at the time of the fire.

Chesterfield firefighters rescued the animals from the home and treated them with oxygen. The animals were transported to the emergency veterinarian.