Final phase of Reynolds Crossing lands another restaurant

HENRICO, Va. — Another out-of-town fast casual chain is coming back for a second helping of Henrico County, after getting its first taste of the market in Short Pump.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, which entered the Richmond market last year near Short Pump Town Center, has leased space in a soon-to-be-built section of the Shoppes at Reynolds Crossing at 7000 Forest Ave.

The eatery will occupy about 2,500 square feet, said Rich Johnson, president of the Wilton Cos., which is developing the seven-unit, 14,350-square-foot strip center.

Dean Neiman and John Marigliano, brokers with Vienna-based Renaud Consulting, represented Mezeh in the transaction. David Crawford, a broker with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the landlord.

Mezeh launched four years ago in the D.C. suburbs, and opened its first location in the region in late 2016, in the former Helzberg Diamonds storefront at 11716 W. Broad St.

