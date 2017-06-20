Chesterfield produces PSA to highlight dangers of heroin addiction

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — In response to the growing heroin epidemic in Chesterfield County, county agencies have produced a public service announcement to bring attention to the dangers of heroin addiction.

The Chesterfield Police department investigated 177 heroin overdoses, 37 of which were fatal in 2016.

Officials said the numbers represent a 74 percent increase in overdoses from 2015, and a roughly 230 percent increase in overdoses from 2014.

In fact, officials say their statistics indicate that 1 in 5 heroin overdoses in Chesterfield County results in death.

“This is a widespread epidemic confronting local governments and law enforcement across the nation,” said Dr. Joseph P. Casey, county administrator. “This PSA enhances Chesterfield’s efforts to reach out to our community and warn people about heroin use and link them to the addiction and recovery services that are available.”

Numerous county agencies worked with the county’s Department of Communications and Media to produce a 30-second PSA focusing on the problem and where to go for help.

The PSA will be aired on the Chesterfield County’s cable channel, Comcast 98 and Verizon 28, on the county’s YouTube channel and its social media sites.