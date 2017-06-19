Woman says car was stolen by friend who she let borrow it

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Henrico woman is in disbelief after she says her car was stolen by her friend who she let borrow the vehicle while she went on vacation recently.

The bizarre situation is a reality for Heather Lewis.

Lewis says left her West End home on June 6 for a vacation in Myrtle Beach. Before she left, Lewis says she let her friend of a few months, Brittany Harris, borrow her car.

The Henrico woman said everything was fine until she returned and contacted Harris about getting the 2011 Ford Fusion back.

Lewis says after she initially contacted Harris, she said would bring the car back, but she never did.

After multiple unanswered phone calls, Lewis decided to go to the police station and file a report.

Crime Insider sources say police have been searching the Quail Hollow neighborhood in Chesterfield for the car. Those sources also confirm there’s a grand theft auto warrant out for the arrest of Brittany Harris. Deputies are currently looking to serve the warrant.

“It’s a 2011 silver Ford Fusion,” said Lewis. “The plates are anglmeg and it has no hubcaps… discoloration in rear passenger door and a crack in the windshield.”

Lewis is also offering a $500 cash reward for the return of her stolen car.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call Henrico Police 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.