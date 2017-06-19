UVa student Otto Warmbier dies days after being released from North Korean custody

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia college student who returned to the United States last week after 17 months of detention in North Korea, died Monday afternoon, his family said in a statement.

He had been in a coma for over a year, according to his parents.

“It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m,” his family wrote in a statement. “We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.”

Conviction and release

Otto Warmbier was a University of Virginia student when he was detained in January 2016 at the airport in Pyongyang while on his way home. He had been on a tour of the reclusive country, his parent said.

North Korean authorities claimed they had security footage of him trying to steal a banner containing a political slogan that was hanging from a wall of his Pyongyang hotel.

That was used as evidence in his hourlong trial. He was found guilty of committing a “hostile act” against the country and sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor. It was the last time he was seen publicly before this week.

His parents learned of their son’s condition — what North Korea called a coma — only last week, they said in a statement.

Critical of Obama administration

Fred Warmbier appeared critical of the Obama administration’s handling of Otto’s detention, saying the family heeded the US government’s initial advice to take a low profile “without result.”

In contrast, he praised the Trump administration’s efforts: “They have our thanks for bringing Otto home.”

When asked whether then-President Barack Obama could have done more, Fred Warmbier replied, “I think the results speak for themselves.”