Teachers surprised with ice cream on last day of school

RICHMOND, Va. – Summer officially begins this week, but students and teachers in Central Virginia, their vacation started a little early when they were released for summer break last week.

CBS 6 reporter Chelsea Rarrick wanted to do something special for the teachers at Three Chopt Elementary to help kick off their summer break.

Rarrick, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised the teachers to say thank you for all their hard work in the latest episode of CBS 6 Gives.

“We are here because we want to thank you for all your hard work throughout this school year so we wanted to treat you guys to some ice cream from Bruster’s,” Rarrick told a cafeteria full of teachers.