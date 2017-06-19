× Police identify driver killed in I-295 crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man killed in a crash on Interstate 295 has been identified as 59-year-old Rex E. Beebe, Savona, New York.

A 14-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl, both passengers in Beebe’s Ford Escape, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not provide updates on the girls’ conditions.

The fatal two-vehicle accident was reported June 15 at about 11: 20 a.m, near Route 301.

A jeep rear-ended Beebe’s car, police said.

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing and charges were pending, police said.

This remains a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.