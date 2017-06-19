Lettuce make some wraps with Chef K

Violent home invasion in Hanover
Posted 11:50 am, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 12:16PM, June 19, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Williamsburg based Chef and Recipe Developer Chef K made a return visit to our LIVE show and walked us through creating her easy to assemble and versatile Asian-Inspired Lettuce Wraps. Chef K is participating in the 2017 Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival currently underway every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through July 2nd. For more information on Chef K and the festival please visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/?ref=br_rs

Asian Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons    Sesame Oil
1 Tablespoon    Fresh Ginger – minced
1 Tablespoon    Garlic – minced
½ bunch    Scallions – sliced thin
½ each    Red Onions – julienne
1 each    Carrot – shredded or julienne
½ head    Green or Napa Cabbage – sliced thin
1 block    Tofu (Extra Firm) – diced
¼ cup    Soy Sauce
2 heads    Boston Bibb aka Butter Lettuce – leaves picked
½ cup    Sliced Almonds – toasted

Directions:
In a flat bottom wok or sauté pan over medium high heat cook the ginger, garlic and scallions in the sesame oil until they begin to brown. Add the onions, carrots and cabbage to the pan and cook them down until they begin to soften. While the vegetables are cooking down add the soy sauce to the tofu to let it soak a bit. Once the vegetables begin to soften add the soy marinated tofu and bring it to a simmer. Shut off the heat. This mixture can be served hot or cold in the lettuce wraps. Place a few tablespoons of the mix in the lettuce leaf and sprinkle with the toasted almonds. Serve it with your favorite chili sauce.

Variations:
Substitute chicken, pork, beef or shrimp for the tofu

Follow Chef K:   Chef K Cooking        chef K @phat_taste       Chefkcooking