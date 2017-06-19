× Fire damages West End apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An electrical fire damaged three units at Harbor Village apartment complex, near West Broad Street and Parham Road, in Henrico’s West End.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment, along the 2300 block Harpoon Court, and spread to the balcony.

Henrico Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping six people whose apartments were damaged.

Henrico crews are on scene of fire off Harpoon Ct. Fire started outside in the back. @RedCross is assisting 6 people. pic.twitter.com/jsuby35M74 — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) June 19, 2017

The precise cause of the electrical fire is under investigation at this time.

