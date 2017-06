Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The need for LPN’s in hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care is growing, and Campus Director Beth Murphy from Bryant & Stratton College stopped by our studio to announce the Medical Careers Lunch & Learn which features SIM Lab tours. The luncheon will take place Tuesday, June 20th from 12am-130pm. Call 804-745-2444 or visit bryantstratton.edu for more information.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}