3 people shot near 17th Street Farmers’ Market

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a triple shooting in Shockoe Bottom near the 17th Street Farmers' Market.

Officers found one woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police later found a wounded man nearby.

Both shooting victims were expected to survive, police said.

A short time later, police said another man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Those wounds, police said, were considered life-threatening.

Police have not yet released information about the connection between the shooting victims, nor a description of a shooting suspect or suspects.

