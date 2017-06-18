Police called after brawls breaks out at Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police are investigating a fight that broke out Saturday morning at the Hampton Coliseum, WTKR reported.

Officials said the incident happened just after 11 a.m. when officers were called to break up a fight involving a large crowd at the arena.

According to a person who filmed the fight, it happened after Phoebus High School’s graduation.

When they arrived, the crowd dispersed and the individuals who were still on scene were not cooperative with police.

Officials are actively investigating the incident and say those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

If you think you can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.