HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two men are facing charges for allegedly stealing lawn equipment from the Sears store at Virginia Center Commons.

Police said employees saw Sylvester Campbell and Tyrone Robinson load lawn equipment onto a trailer that was attached to a truck.

When they were confronted, police said one of the suspect walked back into the store while the other drove away with the equipment.

Both men were charged with larceny.