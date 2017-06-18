Car crashes at City Stadium during Richmond Kickers game

Car crashes during Richmond Kickers game
Posted 8:31 am, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:44AM, June 18, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. --  Richmond Police are investigating after a driver crashed their car near City Stadium during Saturday night's Richmond Kickers game.

A driver slammed into the railing along the concourse where people were sitting around 8:45 p.m., according to witnesses.

Those witnesses said paramedics loaded a woman into an ambulance. She was wearing a neck brace. Police have not yet said whether the woman was the driver or spectator.

