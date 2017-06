Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - How you manage your finances today, greatly impacts your future. Cherry Dale, from Virginia Credit Union, stopped by our studio to fill us in a Financial Literacy Camp for teens. For more information on the Virginia Credit Union Teen Money Camp you can call 804-323-6800 or visit http://www.vacu.org/teen

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION}