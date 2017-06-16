Sir Duke – Houston talks about JMU life after their national title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JMU football coach Mike Houston was a guest of the Flying Squirrels during Thursday's double header against New Hampshire.

He threw out a first pitch, signed autographs and spoke about how his life and job have changed since he won last year's FCS National Title in just his first season with the Dukes.

Houston has several holes in his starting lineup to fill, but is confident with the returning starters from last year. His phone calls get returned much faster on the recruiting trail and he received some advice from none other than Bill Belichick about how a program responds after a championship season.