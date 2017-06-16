Savor wine & cheese for dogs

RICHMOND, Va. – The Indian River Humane Society it hosting it’s first annual Golf Tournament and you’re invited. Connie Prince and Jean Wightman stopped by our CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center Garden and brought along Taco, the Chihuahua. They shared a tasty preview of what you can expect at the event that’s happening Saturday, June 17th at the Country Club of West Point. Registration begins at 7am. Tee Time is at 8am. The Wine and Cheese part of the Fundraiser begins at 1pm. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Indian Rivers Humane Society. For more information you can visit http://www.indianrivershumane.org/



